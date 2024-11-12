Atlas Insurance has announced the renewal of its partnership with Junior Achievement (JA) Malta for another three years. This collaboration extends a relationship that has flourished for over a decade, emphasizing the role of education in fostering sustainable community growth, and aligning with Atlas's dedication to empowering the next generation with critical skills in entrepreneurship, work readiness, and financial literacy.

JA Malta is part of JA Worldwide, which has been pioneering experiential learning for a century, creating pathways for employability, job creation, and financial success. Through its innovative programmes, JA Malta equips young leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in the global economy.

Matthew Caruana, CEO of JA Malta, said: “JA Malta Foundation is honoured to have the support of esteemed brands like Atlas Insurance in advancing its mission. As an NGO with expanding projects and an increasing impact, the backing of organisations like Atlas Insurance is essential for us to sustain and enhance the quality of our programmes. Collaborating with industry leaders to engage with young people is now more critical than ever, inspiring them to become the next generation of talent and leaders. Together, we can drive meaningful change and empower the youth to shape a brighter future.”

Matthew von Brockdorff, managing director and CEO of Atlas Insurance, commented: "It is a privilege to continue our support for JA Malta and witness the transformative experiences these young entrepreneurs undergo. Each year, we see how these programs equip students with critical skills and a mindset geared towards innovation and success. Our involvement goes beyond mere sponsorship – it is a partnership aimed at building a positive tomorrow, together."

Atlas Insurance employs over 200 individuals and fosters an environment where TeamAtlas is encouraged to thrive and continuously learn. Among their workforce are several former student interns who have gone on to pursue full-time careers with the company.

Understanding the critical importance of early development, Atlas actively supports programmes like JA Malta that empower young individuals with essential skills. This commitment reflects Atlas Insurance’s recognition of nurturing talent from an early stage, not just within the organisation but across the community, underscoring its dedication to personal and professional growth.