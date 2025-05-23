The trial of a 29-year-old man accused of attempting to murder his housemate in a knife attack began before a jury on Friday.

Daniele Vitale from Palermo denies stabbing Mirko Basile on September 29, 2018.

On the day of the incident, Basile turned up at the St Julian's police station at about 5.45am asking for help.

The police officers inside came out and called an ambulance after seeing the man covered with blood. Until the ambulance arrived, the man told the officers he had been stabbed by his housemate at their apartment in St Julian's.

Basile was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital where the medics certified that he was in critical condition. The police went on site and saw bloodstains in the common area as well as in the apartment.

They also noticed a TV set and PlayStation console on the floor and an ironing board thrown in the middle of the corridor. The police also found two knives, one of which was stained with blood.

The police spoke to a female friend of the accused, who arrived outside the apartment block after Basile had been attacked. The woman told the police that she saw Basile emerging from the apartment block and he told her he had just been stabbed.

Some time later, Vitale came out and was seen going in the opposite direction, before he turned himself in at the Valletta police station.

The victim told the police he had just arrived in Malta on the night of the incident. Vitale allegedly entered Basile’s bedroom to speak with him, with the latter telling him to stop bothering him and let him sleep.

Basile reported that he heard the doorbell ring but chose to remain in bed. It was at this point that the accused, Vitale, allegedly entered Basile’s bedroom without permission and inflicted the first stab wound.

According to the prosecution, the motive for the alleged attack was Vitale’s frustration over Basile’s refusal to assist him in reconciling with his girlfriend.

Basile got out of bed and tried to defend himself with an ironing board while Vitale continued to attack him with a knife. Basile managed to push Vitale to the floor and flee the scene.

Basile had to be operated twice due to the injuries sustained in the incident.

The prosecution is requesting a maximum of 40 years imprisonment if Vitale is found guilty by the panel of jurors.

Madam Justice Consuelo Scerri Herrera is presiding over the trial.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Kaylie Bonnet are prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are appearing for the accused.