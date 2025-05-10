Two men who attempted to flee a police roadblock in their car were charged in court after they were found with four types of drugs.

Stoyan Gafà and Stephen Downes, both 20 from Marsascala, were accused of possession of cannabis grass, cannabis resin, cocaine, and MDMA in circumstances that denoted the drugs were not for personal use.

Gafà was further accused of driving a car without insurance cover.

Both pleaded not guilty during their arraignment on Saturday.

During their arraignment, it emerged that the police were carrying out routine road inspections in St Julian’s when they stopped a Peugeot 107 from which they caught a strong whiff of cannabis.

The driver was asked to stop and park the car on the side of the road, but he attempted to flee the scene.

When they searched the car, police found four packets of crack cocaine, four sachets of MDMA, 50g of cannabis grass, 30g of cannabis resin, and five sachets containing ecstasy.

Police also found a diary page containing a list of names and different amounts of money written on it.

They also found €300 on Downes.

A search was later carried out at Downes’ home, where police found 40g of cannabis split into two bags.

Their mobile phones were seized by the police, but the accused refused to provide their passwords.

The defence requested bail, saying the youths had a clean criminal record and had never faced similar charges.

Both have stable employment and there were no civilian witnesses in the case that could be compromised.

The prosecution objected to the request on the basis that Gafà and Downes were caught with four types of drugs.

They also warned that the phones may contain relevant data which has not yet been extracted, and the accused might tamper with evidence.

Their objection was also based on the fact that the proceedings were in their initial stage.

Bail was denied by the court and a freezing order request was upheld.

Magistrate Giannella Camilleri Busuttil presided over the court.

Lawyer Maria Francesca Spiteri prosecuted on behalf of the Attorney General’s Office, assisted by Police Inspector Darryl Farr.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri assisted Downes. Lawyers Hermann Mula and Silvan Pulis assisted Gafà.