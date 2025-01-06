The Attorney General has refused to publish the 17 Black inquiry report, denying a request by Opposition leader Bernard Grech, his predecessor Simon Busuttil and MEP David Casa.

Casa, who had instigated the inquiry with Busuttil, said he had been informed that he would not be handed a copy of the report due to "eventual prosecution of those accused."

He voiced his disapproval on social media, calling the decision a setback for transparency. “The public has the right to know all the details of this theft of their funds and betrayal,” he said. “Institutions must proceed with absolute transparency to rebuild the trust they have lost over many years.”

He also reminded followers that the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia occurred shortly after she revealed the existence of 17 Black.

17 Black was a secret company allegedly set up by Yrgen Fenech to funnel funds to former chief of staff Keith Schembri and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi in connection with the building of the Electrogas power station.

Casa reiterated his appeal for the inquiry report to be published immediately.

Grech also took to social media to insist that the Attorney General "publish the entire inquiry without further delay. He pointed out that were it not for Casa and Busuttil, the inquiry would never have been made, as the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General did nothing.

The inquiry was conducted by Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

Last week, Times of Malta revealed that Schembri and Mizzi are among five individuals set to face prosecution. Although the exact nature of the charges remains unclear, much of the inquiry reportedly focused on plans for Fenech to funnel millions of euros to Schembri and Mizzi through their offshore structures in Panama.

Fenech, a key player in the energy consortium Electrogas, had secured a €450 million government contract to build and operate the power station in Delimara.

It is understood that other figures, including former Electrogas director Paul Apap Bologna and Mario Pullicino - local agent for the floating storage tanker servicing the project - are also expected to face charges.

Nexia BT executives and one of the partner companies in the Electrogas power station are similarly expected to be prosecuted.

The investigation into 17 Black and the Panama scandal was launched in 2018, following a report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU).

On Monday, Nationalist MPs Darren Carabott and Claudette Buttigieg also called for the publication of the inquiry.

During a press conference, Carabott said it was ironic and ridiculous that those who had instigated the inquiry were not being handed the report of its conclusions.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said he was in favour of publication of the inquiry and he would like to see more transparency regarding such inquiries.

Magisterial inquiries are held behind closed doors and publication of inquiry reports in the prerogative of the Attorney General, who, together with the police commissioner, takes decisions on whether to prosecute any individuals indicated by the magistrate.