An Epiphany recital featuring soprano Gabrielle Portelli and tenor Stanley Joe Portelli accompanied by Maria Elena Farrugia is taking place on January 6.

The recital is the fruit of a special collaboration between the Friends of the Manoel and Opera Nova Project, founded by Denise Mulholland and Gillian Zammit.

“This year’s special festive programme will close the Christmas season in beauty in Valletta,” say the organisers.

The recital is taking place at 6pm at St Augustine’s church, Valletta, followed by drinks within the walls of the historic monastery.

“We look forward to hosting as many of you and your friends as possible,” say Mulholland and Zammit.

Contact Friends of the Manoel via their Facebook page to reserve your seats. A €10 donation is greatly appreciated and will go towards the organisation’s future educational and restoration endeavours.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.