Theatre veterans Adrian Buckle (of Unifaun fame) and Tyrone Grima are uniting forces to stage a play called Id-Dnub tal-Magħżulin at the Valletta Campus Theatre (VCT) in January 2025.

The play tackles the story of Jonathan and David in the books of Samuel in the Bible and explores their relationship in what can be interpreted as more than platonic.

All this is written with King Saul in the background, now descending into madness caused by his fear and jealousy of David, who the prophet Samuel has chosen to supplant him. The script is adapted from the Bible verses by Adrian Buckle and Trevor Zahra, and the play will be directed by Tyrone Grima.

Auditions are to be held on June 29 at Malta School for Drama and Dance in Ħamrun.

All roles are up for grabs with plenty of male roles for all ages on offer. However, there are also a couple of female roles for the ladies if they are interested in participating in the unique production.

Interested parties can contact Adrian Buckle on unifauntheatre@gmail.com for audition details. This project is funded by the Arts Council Malta.