A national audit report found "no shortcomings" in the behaviour of former finance minister Edward Scicluna and ex-health minister Chris Fearne over a privitisation deal for three hospitals, the auditor general has told a court.

Charles Deguara was testifying about his mammoth investigation into the deal, which is at the heart of a sprawling corruption case involving senior ministers in Joseph Muscat's government.

Fearne and Scicluna stand accused of fraud and misappropriation over the 2015 deal that saw Karin Grech, St Luke's and Gozo general handed over to Vitals Global Healthcare and then Steward.

Deguara repeated the conclusions of the National Audit Office investigation in which neither Fearne nor Scicluna were singled out for blame.

"The way the process took place it seemed that it was all in the hands of Energy Minister [Konrad Mizzi} and health was not involved at all," Deguara told the magistrate during Monday's hearing.

"Mizzi told us that he tried to consult but we lent more belief to the fact that various health issues were not addressed. The health ministry did not feature at all," he said.

Mizzi, Muscat and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri also face charges over the scandal-racked deal.

As the "guardian of the public purse", Deguara had "great concern" that during this health project, involving massive funds, the health ministry and its experts, were totally sidelined.

Deguara also said the three-report investigation had found "no irregularities" on former health permanent secretary Joseph Rapa, who also faces criminal charges.

Asked specifically about Fearne, Rapa and their team of experts, Deguara stressed that they found “strong cooperation” when the NAO was compiling its report.

On Scicluna's role, Deguara described his and Fearne's conduct as “impeccable” and repeated that he had no negative comment to make about either minister.

Asked by lawyer Stefano Filletti, Deguaro confirmed that the audit office report found "no shortcomings" in Fearne or Scicluna.

He was also grilled at length about the Request for Proposal and the due diligence that was not laid down as a necessary requirement for the evaluation committee.

“We believe that if proper due diligence were carried out, the concession never have been granted,” Deguara said.

Moreover he firmly believed that in such public concessions where millions of public funds are involved, due diligence should always be the rule as a matter of good governance.

Deguara confirmed that he couldn’t audit or scrutinize Vitals or Steward because they were private companies and not public entities.

More to follow