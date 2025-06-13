An aunt and her nephew were given suspended sentences on Friday after pleading guilty to assaulting two individuals during a court hearing earlier this week.

Shamison Zammit, 28, was charged with assaulting Marlo Mifsud, causing him grievous injuries, and holding him against his will.

His aunt, 45-year-old Graziella Vella, was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm to Marlo Mifsud and assaulting Chantal Mifsud, resulting in slight injuries.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges.

The incident occurred during a court sitting on Wednesday at around 11:30am. The case centred around a dispute over access to a boathouse.

Zammit began verbally insulting the Mifsuds. As he was walking out of the courtroom, he crossed the courtroom and violently attacked Marlo Mifsud, punching and kicking him in the face, causing significant facial bleeding.

Vella then joined the altercation against Marlo Mifsud and also physically assaulted Chantal Mifsud, causing her minor injuries.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo delivered the sentences on Friday.

Zammit was handed a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years. Vella received a 14-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Mr Justice Francesco Depasquale, who presided over the sitting, urged the authorities to improve courtroom security. He made the comments in the procès-verbal (written records of the proceedings).

Although the court immediately triggered the panic button to call for assistance, security reportedly took five minutes to respond. By then, relatives had already intervened to break up the fight, which lasted approximately two minutes.

Inspector Jeffrey Rizzo and Gabriel Micallef, alongside AG lawyers Mauro Abela and Michael Muscat, prosecuted.

Defence lawyer Mario Mifsud represented both accused.