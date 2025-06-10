The Aurora Folk Group – Gozo’s first and longest-standing folk group – represented Malta at the 57th edition of the Homoljski Motivi Festival, a folkloristic festival held annually in Kučevo, Serbia.

The festival, considered one of the most significant cultural events in the region, featured Serbian and European folk groups and famous Serbian artists.

For over five decades, the festival has promoted Serbian identity and the preservation of Serbia’s intangible cultural heritage, while also showcasing traditional folklore from other countries, thus celebrating diversity, unity and shared human heritage through art.

At the heart of the Aurora Folk Group’s performances were traditional songs, intricate dances and eye-catching costumes, each one telling a story of the island’s life, history and resilience. Through live shows on stage and spontaneous interactions offstage, the group showcased aspects of Malta’s rural customs, centuries-old courtship rituals and festive traditions that are still treasured today.

Members of the group also participated in parades, workshops and informal cultural gatherings, where they engaged with famous artists from Serbia. These exchanges offered opportunities to build friendships, deepen cultural knowledge and foster a spirit of international goodwill.

Founded in 1973, the Aurora Folk Group has played a pivotal role in preserving and promoting Maltese folklore, both locally and abroad. Their participation in this prestigious festival marks yet another milestone in their ongoing cultural journey.

The group’s visit to Serbia provided a unique platform to share Malta’s rich heritage by joining Serbian and Bulgarian folkloristic ensembles in a celebration of traditional music, dance and identity.

The group’s participation in the festival was made possible through the dedication of its members and the continued support of the local community in Gozo.