Michael Boffa has recently published and launched his third book of poetry and photography titled 30 Bits of Silver.

Through striking images and heartfelt reflections, Boffa expresses his frustration at the loss of Malta’s natural heritage, while looking back with nostalgia at a time when warnings about overdevelopment went unheeded.

The book's cover

“Our standard of living has risen over the last few years, yet our quality of life has deteriorated considerably,” Boffa says.

“This tiny island is buzzing with so many projects, yet it is a nightmare to travel from A to B! People have more money to spend but nowhere to go! Construction and tourism are booming, which has stretched all our resources to the limit.”

The book is divided into four sections, representing the four seasons.

“Spring and summer embrace the beauty of our land and seascape, autumn is the forebearer of darkness, while winter describes the wanton destruction experienced in every corner of the nation,” Boffa explains.

“It is spiritual journey to the stunning vista of the cliffs, the hidden coves, the golden beaches, the winding path that leads to nowhere. A dive into the alluring world that lives beneath the sea. It is a celebration of life worth living!”

He adds that the book is “a cry of anguish, betrayal, anger at the systematic carnage of our common heritage. It is a call to you and me to protect what is left of our fragile countryside for those as yet unborn”.

All proceeds from the sale of 30 Bits of Silver will be donated to Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar. It can be purchased from their premises at 23, St Anne Street, Floriana. For more information, call on 9999 5409 or 9984 6088.