Bestselling author James Vella-Bardon took to the stage at the inaugural Manly Writers Festival, held from March 14 to 16 in Manly, Sydney, Australia.

The event, headlined by the internationally renowned Tom Keneally of Schindler’s List fame, attracted local writers and authors from around the globe.

Vella-Bardon participated in a talk titled ‘The Lure of the Past’. Joined by award-winning author Mirandi Riwoe, the discussion was hosted by Victoria Haskins, professor of the University of Newcastle. The author delved into the intricacies of his pentalogy, The Sassana Stone, which was affectionately referred to as ‘The Irish Shogun’ during the talk.

Some of Vella-Bardon’s novels

He offered insight into his creative process and the enduring relevance of the historical fiction genre, while sharing some fascinating anecdotes on the history of Malta and other nations.

His presentation sparked a flurry of questions from the audience, who eagerly gathered around the bookstore afterwards to get signed copies of his titles.

Mark Nees, a fan from New Zealand, described Vella-Bardon as “a natural with the microphone,” while Justine Williamson, from the UK, said he “oozed charisma”.

Vella-Bardon’s next literary venture, Hero of Rosclogher, is set to be released internationally by his Sydney-based imprint, Tearaway Press, in April.

His latest work has been receiving glowing advance reviews on Goodreads.