The arrest of 12 homeless people, including refugees, has been described as an “unacceptable show of force” by a government “flexing its muscles” against the weakest in society, the Malta Refugee Council said.

In a statement, the council questioned the fairness of the judicial system, which failed to listen to their individual stories and did not question their circumstances and backgrounds.

“Refugees deserve protection, not prosecution. The same, of course, applies to Maltese and other nationals in these difficult circumstances. It is our duty to stand up for them, with them.”

The council highlighted how unhoused refugees are often a result of gaps in national protection systems and are often among the most vulnerable members of our communities who struggle to do even the most basic of tasks.

On Wednesday, 12 homeless people were charged in court after a police raid in Marsa targeted homeless individuals and those begging in public.

The group were brought before Magistrate Jean Paul Grech in three separate hearings. The first involved 10 men aged 24 to 51 from Somalia, Sudan, Gambia, Italy, Nigeria, and Libya.

The council said it felt “speechless” when it heard about the arrest, and highlighted how, according to United Nations studies, at least one of three refugees meet diagnostic criteria for depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorders.

“The experience of being stripped from their communities is in itself deeply traumatic, often leaving refugees without any of the support structures we too often take for granted: family, friends, organisations, police, social service, and health providers,” the statement reads.

YMCA, which provides services to the homeless, noted how the attendance at the drop-in centre in Ħamrun halved just a day after the 12 homeless people were arraigned in court. The NGO's CEO warned that the authorities' approach has "put homelessness in Malta back 20 years".

'Sleeping rough is not a personal choice'

In a press release on Friday, the Anti-Poverty Forum emphasised how sleeping rough is not a personal choice but the result of systematic failures that leave people marginalised and excluded.

“Prosecuting and imprisoning homeless people does not address the growing issue of rooflessness in Malta. APF upholds the dignity and value of each person and urges the authorities to find alternative means to deal with these issues more humanely and respectfully.”