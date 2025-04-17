Maltese authorities have refused to take up the offer of international NGOs to care for four lions and a leopard found living in "poor conditions" because the “expertise to assess the situation properly” was lacking, Momentum said on Thursday.

In a press statement Momentum criticised the Maltese authorities for refusing assistance from foreign NGOs who were willing to “step in and offer sanctuary and care for these animals”.

“When they reached out to Maltese authorities, the response was that no expertise or resources were available to assess the situation properly,” Momentum said.

“This raises serious concerns about how licences are being issued to private collectors and zoos when the very authorities responsible for oversight lack the training to inspect such animals.”

On Tuesday animal rights activities held a protest outside the offices of the Veterinary Regulations Directorate to highlight the plight of four lions and a leopard which had been found in poor conditions in a Naxxar property four months ago.

The animals have not been relocated and activists reported authorities had pledged to “make the cages in Naxxar bigger”.

"Three months have passed since the relevant report was submitted to the authorities. Despite this, no action has been taken, and no answers have been given. These wild animals remain confined in unsuitable and unsafe conditions. They should have been confiscated from day one, but instead, we’ve been met with silence,” Momentum committee member Katya Compagno said.

Momentum echoed the other activists’ call for “transparency, accountability, and most of all action”.

“These animals must be confiscated immediately and placed in appropriate care. The use of legal loopholes or amnesty clauses to bypass enforcement is unacceptable and must not be tolerated,” Compagno said.