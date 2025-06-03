A discussion is needed about regulating short-term rentals and controlling their number, the deputy CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority said on Tuesday.

Malta is experiencing an “explosion in the numbers of short-term rentals.” Kevin Fsadni, said.

"We are seeing neighbouring countries implementing a number of regulations restricting their use. A decision has to be taken, not just on licensing, but also on regulation,” he told a forum hosted by the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA).

He pointed out that in terms of enforcement, the MTA issued some €100,000 in fines last year. Anyone who offers accommodation to tourists without a license can be liable to a fine of up to €23,000.

An initial plan to introduce stricter regulations for Airbnb properties by requiring neighbours to approve them was shot down before it made it to the consultation stage, with Tourism Minister Ian Borg saying the idea was essentially unfair.

During the forum, MHRA’s deputy president George Micallef observed that tourists were coming for shorter stays in Malta. The average length of stay had narrowed by 1.5 days in the past decade.

He also raised concerns about the fact that 40 per cent of tourists were staying in short-term accommodation, rather than hotels.

Given this, he referred to the government's Vision 2050 and questioned its claim to double the average daily spend to around €257 to €285.

"We have a substantial oversupply, and a substantial increase in short-term rentals, but we’re aiming to almost double the average daily spend to €257... The figures don't add up. We certainly need to discuss the oversupply of short-term rentals. This is a concern," Micallef said.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg praised the sector for attracting visitors throughout the year.

Referring to Vision 2050, Borg emphasised that the country’s future approach to tourism should be one that works in harmony with both the social and natural environments.

One strategy to further grow the sector, he said, was to enhance airline connectivity through a mix of short- and long-haul flights operating year-round. To better promote Malta abroad, the government has also increased funding to strengthen the Malta Tourism Authority’s outreach efforts.

Tourism Minister Ian Borg. Photo: Jonathan Borg

A lack of skilled workers

He expressed concern over the current skills gap in the tourism workforce. To address this, the government is committed to continued investment to ensure that all workers are properly trained and certified., he said.

Regarding the shortage of skilled workers, Deloitte's hotel survey showed that only 37 per cent of third-country national workers are certified, the forum was told.

However, the CEO of the Institute of Tourism Studies later corrected this, saying that there are around 14,500 TCN workers and that 67 per cent of them possess the skills pass.

MHRA President Tony Zahra also addressed the skills shortage, stressing the importance of improving Malta’s tourism services.

MHRA Tony Zahra. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“Are we training those people, or do we expect that we can get someone from a third country where there are zero levels of hospitality? There is no culture of hospitality from where these people are coming from,” Zahra said.

He added that the MHRA was currently pushing to recruit more workers from the Mediterranean region.

'Some of Malta's buildings are so ugly'

Looking ahead, Zahra said Malta also needs to place more importance on art and artists to embellish the country’s streets and buildings.

“I look at some of the buildings today, and my God, so ugly... What are we going to leave for the people behind us? Ugly buildings?” Zahra said.

The “uglification” of Malta was also a central topic in PN MP Mario de Marco’s speech.

He criticised the government’s sole focus on economic growth, arguing that it is damaging the country’s quality of life.

PN MP Mario de Marco. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“A negative quality of life for those who reside here, but also for those who visit us. This came at the uglification of our towns and villages. It can be seen in the waiting time in our hospitals. Summer is approaching, and many of us are concerned about energy consumption. Where is the beauty in all this?” de Marco said.

He praised Vision 2050 as a good step but stressed the need for carrying capacity studies.

“Rather than trying to be like Dubai or Ibiza, Malta needs to focus on its strengths,” he said.

He recalled that during his time as Tourism Minister, he aimed to attract a younger audience, which led to the introduction of the Isle of MTV. However, he said that the current situation “lacks a sense of proportion and balance.”

“Our overdependence on one low-cost carrier, in the long term, can be a risky,” de Marco added.

'There needs to be a resolution on Manoel Island' - de Marco

De Marco also brought up Manoel Island, noting that the contract includes obligations that both parties must respect.

However, he said that the country’s needs have changed since 2000 (when the concession agreement was signed), and he therefore called for a resolution to ensure that the Maltese public does not “lose this place to development.”

He also raised concerns about the government’s plan for land reclamation, which is also mentioned in Vision 2050.

“There is no such thing as intelligent land reclamation, except for industrial development... Land reclamation for real estate development should be a no-go area. It will serve to destroy our pristine waters and seabeds. We have destroyed enough,” de Marco said.