Authorities warned the public on Thursday not to consume “FOLIDI”- a vitamin D supplement.  

“As a precautionary measure, individuals who are currently in possession of the vitamin D supplement ‘FOLIDI’ are strongly advised not to consume the product until further notice,” health authorities said.

“Preliminary assessments have indicated that FOLID  may contain higher levels of vitamin D than those declared on its label. Excessive intake of vitamin D can lead to potential health risks, particularly if consumed over a prolonged period,” they said. 

Anyone in possession of this supplement may return it to the pharmacy from which it was purchased. 

