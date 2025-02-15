Classic car enthusiasts and collectors are invited to visit the first Autojumble of 2025, taking place on Sunday, February 16, at the Malta Aviation Museum in Ta’ Qali.

Running from 8am to 1pm, the event promises a treasure trove of rare and hard-to-find car parts, automotive memorabilia and a vibrant gathering of like-minded enthusiasts.

“We’re excited to kick off the year with this much-anticipated event,” organiser Matthew Camilleri said.

“The Autojumble is not just about finding rare parts − it’s about bringing the community together, sharing stories and celebrating our passion for classic cars.”

For more details, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/rotta-autojumble-5/994816629234542/.