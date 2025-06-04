Maltese-owned Falcon Aviation Engineering has inaugurated a new hangar as it expands its activities in the maintenance, repair and operation of turboprop and small jet aircraft.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who was the main guest at the inauguration, underlined the government's commitment to see continued growth in the aviation sector. 

He said the company's investment in state-of-the-art facilities was an act of confidence in the country. This, he noted, was a two-phase €5 million investment, with the hangar having been built in under a year on a 1,200 square-metre site.

He congratulated the company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and promised further government assistance. 

Managing Director, Captain Ray Zarb thanked the government for its assistance and Diamond Aircraft Industries for having agreed to collaborate with Falcon Aviation Engineering on aircraft maintenance. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.