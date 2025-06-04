Maltese-owned Falcon Aviation Engineering has inaugurated a new hangar as it expands its activities in the maintenance, repair and operation of turboprop and small jet aircraft.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who was the main guest at the inauguration, underlined the government's commitment to see continued growth in the aviation sector.

He said the company's investment in state-of-the-art facilities was an act of confidence in the country. This, he noted, was a two-phase €5 million investment, with the hangar having been built in under a year on a 1,200 square-metre site.

He congratulated the company, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and promised further government assistance.

Managing Director, Captain Ray Zarb thanked the government for its assistance and Diamond Aircraft Industries for having agreed to collaborate with Falcon Aviation Engineering on aircraft maintenance.