Malta’s oldest person, Grace Gatt, has celebrated her 109th birthday.

Gatt was born in 1916 and is the granddaughter of Malta’s first prime minister Sir Joseph Howard.

Staff at the Imperial nursing home in Sliema, where Grace resides, threw a birthday party in her honour last Thursday, where she was also joined by family members and fellow residents who lined up to take photos with her.

“She was very alert and lucid. When she saw her great-grandchildren, she immediately sat upright and her face lit up,” said her son Edgar.

“She can’t do many things for herself anymore, but on most days she’s tranquil and most importantly, not in any pain,” he added.

Grace’s early years were spent in a spacious home opposite the Manoel Theatre in Valletta, where she lived with her parents and paternal grandparents.

Her grandfather became prime minister when she was five, and passed away when she was nine. In an interview with the Sunday Circle in 2022, her son had said she had fond memories of travelling abroad with him, journeys that involved ships and trains and lasted up to six weeks.

In 1940, just as World War II came to Malta, Grace married Alfred Gatt, whom she had met through friends at a carnival event. The couple shared a love for carnival dance competitions throughout their courtship and early marriage.

Due to the dangers in Valletta, they evacuated to Mosta and later settled in Sliema, where they raised their two sons, Edgar and John.

Notably, Edgar was born in an air-raid shelter in 1942, a testament to the challenging times.

Growing up near the national theatre, Grace developed a passion for opera, attending performances from the age of six.

Her favourite operas include Madama Butterfly and Tosca. She also formed a friendship with Princess Nathalie Poutiatine, a Russian aristocrat who settled in Malta after the 1919 Bolshevik revolution.

Edgar says she attributes her longevity to never eating heavy meals in the evening while enjoying a tot of whisky or two.