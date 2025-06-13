Transport Malta has urged people to avoid Paceville as several roads remain closed after a multi-storey building collapsed late Wednesday night and controlled demolition of remaining masonry started on Friday.

While demolition works stopped just before 6pm on Friday evening, Triq Paceville, Triq Ross and part of Triq Gort remain closed to traffic “due to a structure at risk of collapsing”.

In a social media post, Transport Malta said enforcement officers remain on site to direct traffic flow and several alternative routes are being implemented.

“The public is urged to avoid the area and follow the directions of the authorities,” Transport Malta said. There was no indication how long the measures will remain in place.

On Friday morning, several buildings on St George’s Road, including a hotel and a number of shops, were evacuated and the road was also barricaded for several hours but later reopened. Around 40 people including hotel guests, were evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency services were on site throughout the day alongside a heavy police presence.

The works attracted a considerable number of curious onlookers while drivers were overheard complaining from their cars of being sent “round in circles” as they negotiated a number of road closures and deviations.