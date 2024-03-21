Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba was among 20 MEPs recognised as a ‘Rising Star of EU Politics’ at an awards night on Wednesday organised by Parliament Magazine.

The magazine every year recognises and celebrates the work and accomplishments of MEPs. The Rising Star of EU Politics award was introduced this year to mark the 20th anniversary of the MEP Awards.

The awarded MEPs were identified and chosen as ‘rising stars’ by the magazine’s team due to their influence and the significant role they are expected to play in the new parliament that will form after the elections in June.

Agius Saliba said the award encouraged him to continue working to improve the quality of life and working conditions for all EU citizens, especially Maltese and Gozitans.

He was also nominated for the ‘Youth Champion of the Mandate’ by the magazin and was the only Maltese MEP nominated in all four editions of the MEP awards in the current legislature.