AX Foundation’s mission has always been to provide assistance to children with invisible challenges and to support young individuals facing social, mental or physical difficulties.

In line with this vision, AX Foundation is collaborating with the Children in Need Foundation and Fondazzjoni Sebħ on a new pilot project focused on helping children living in Malta’s residential care homes. This initiative will support 60 children in homes administered by the organisation, which include Dar Fra Diegu and Dar San Nikola in Ħamrun, Dar Sagra Familja in Żabbar, Dar Santa Tereża in Żurrieq and Il-Milja in Żejtun.

The focus of this initiative over three years will be to provide children and youths with much-needed therapy sessions, facilitated by qualified professionals. By sponsoring three children, AX Foundation is ensuring they receive regular therapy sessions amounting to a total cost of €22,500. These sessions are designed to empower these young individuals with vital skills and emotional support, enabling them to overcome their traumatic experiences and challenges, and develop more healthy coping skills and stable futures.

Moreover, the project includes training staff members in these homes to recognise important signs and behaviour patterns that may indicate deeper trauma or emotional needs within the children. This opportunity will further support the staff members to accompany the children, providing effective care and assistance throughout their healing journey.