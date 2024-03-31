AX ODYCY resort in Qawra has introduced three new dining experiences – Medusa Sky Bar, Minoa Mediterranean Fusion and Trattoria Riccardo. Together, these new food and beverage outlets fulfil the seafront hotel’s promise to be a year-round destination that offers plenty of variety for a diverse range of guests.

These new brands join an already acclaimed food and beverage line-up from AX Hotels, which includes the Michelin-starred Under Grain, the award-winning TemptAsian and the popular Cheeky Monkey Gastropub franchise, among others.

Claire Zammit Xuereb, director of Hospitality at AX Group, said: “At AX Hotels, we’re all about creating unique journeys. Whether guests are staying with us or dining in our restaurants, we want them to have options that let them shape their own unique adventure, filled with great memories and surprises.”

She added: “Medusa Sky Bar, Minoa Mediterranean Fusion and Trattoria Riccardo bring a mix of new flavours and experiences to AX ODYCY. Each spot offers a unique ambiance and vibe to our already eclectic dining portfolio.

“From tasty Mediterranean fusion to traditional Italian fare and exclusive crafted cocktails with breathtaking views, our new additions are committed to serving delicious food and exceptional service, staying true to the high standards synonymous with AX Hotels.”

Minoa

Fully embracing the Mediterranean lifestyle with bright and playful interiors, Minoa is an adults-only rooftop restaurant with stunning panoramic views over the Qawra coastline. The restaurant offers a fresh perspective on the rich and diverse cuisine of the Mediterranean, spanning North African, Middle Eastern and Southern European traditions.

With both à la carte and tasting menu options, the menu showcases seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, transforming each dish into a celebration of the region’s unique flavours.

Options includes lamb rump topped with a luscious red pepper sauce alongside onions and pearl couscous; duck breast served with red cabbage, a sprinkling of cinnamon and redcurrant, and a zesty plum jam; and a mouth-watering veal fillet with baba ghanoush, broccolini, pickled celeriac and veal jus.

A view of Minoa Mediterranean Fusion at Level 11 at AX ODYCY Hotel, Qawra.

Diners can also opt to enjoy their meal on the restaurant’s al fresco pool deck during the warmer months, an ideal spot for leisurely lunches under the sun or dinner under the stars.

With stylish infinity pools and the Mediterranean Sea as a backdrop, Minoa promises a dining experience that is both scenic and memorable.

Medusa Sky Bar

Drawing inspiration from Greek mythology and the figure of Medusa as a symbol of feminine empowerment, the adults-only Medusa Sky Bar specialises in a premium drinks experience, offering a collection of high-end champagnes, spiritsand signature cocktails.

Set on the 10th floor of AX ODYCY, the bar welcomes guests into a sleek and modern ambiance, with the use of dark lighting and stylish furnishings in shades of pink, purple and blue.

Outside on the terrace, a specially crafted bust of Medusa by artist Kane Cali adds a mythic touch, recontextualising the mythic Gorgon as a modern goddess thriving in the material world, a fearless woman who doesn’t conform to society’s expectations.

The immersive setting is enhanced by a menu of innovative drinks meticulously prepared by the talented bartenders.

Complete with a dance floor and DJ on certain nights, Medusa promises an unmissable atmosphere for those seeking a memorable night out.

Medusa Sky Bar, Level 10 at AX ODYCY Hotel, Qawra.

Trattoria Riccardo

Trattoria Riccardo serves up an authentic slice of “la dolce vita”, bringing a taste of Italian flair to the Qawra coast. This family-friendly spot captures the heart of Italian cuisine, serving up traditional dishes with a modern flair, offering everything from heart-warming pizza and pasta to focaccia, grills, salads and more.

With warm wooden accents and an authentic wood-burning oven, the restaurant provides a welcoming atmosphere for families and foodies looking to unwind and savour authentic Italian flavours while enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding coastline.

Families enjoy an added touch with the Little Italy-inspired children’s play area situated on the upper level of the restaurant. Featuring a variety of zones and play equipment, young guests can enjoy a colourful slide, a ball pit and exploring a multilevel jungle gym.

Trattoria Riccardo also offers a dedicated children’s menu, ensuring little guests have a delicious selection of dishes to choose from, including kid-friendly pizzas, pastas, hamburgers and more tasty options.

Joseph Vella, general manager of AX ODYCY, said: “At AX Hotels, we’re dedicated to crafting unique F&B experiences. The early positive feedback we have received for each of these brands has been overwhelmingly positive, with diners praising the quality of food, immersive design concepts and high-quality service. It’s exciting to bring something new and refreshing to Qawra’s dining scene and we look forward to welcoming more diners in the weeks and months to come.”

Minoa, Medusa Sky Bar and Trattoria Riccardo are located at the four-star AX ODYCY resort in Qawra. Sample menus and reservations can be made by visiting: https://axhotelsmalta.com/odycy/qawra-restaurants.

Opening hours: Minoa: Wednesday to Saturday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm and Sundays from 12.30pm to 2.30pm; Medusa Sky Bar: from Wednesday to Saturday from 8.30pm to 1.30am; and Trattoria Riccardo: daily from noon to 10pm.