The Broadcasting Authority on Monday found PBS guilty of imbalance in its broadcasting of interviews with government and Opposition representatives during news bulletins.

The authority reached this verdict when analysing the bulletins over 11 months - April 2023 and February 2024 following a complaint by PN over the national broadcaster's imbalance in one news bulletin.

The PN had complained to the BA over an interview (known as 'sound-on-tape') with Culture Minister Owen Bonnici on February 1 about the Eurovision Song Contest.

When the authority started hearing the case, the PN's General Secretary Michael Piccinino and former PN MP and lawyer Francis Zammit Dimech accused PBS of imbalance.

This imbalance by PBS, they said, had persisted despite two BA decisions over the past years urging the national broadcaster to be impartial.

During the BA hearings, the PN representatives pointed out that according to the available data, there were 351 interviews with government representatives and 27 with members of the Opposition.

On Monday, the BA said that in its investigation, it had analysed particular periods - for example, November 2023 - which was not only Budget month, but had also seen teachers strike over a collective agreement.

"There was a notable imbalance between sound-on-tapes of government representatives and different political parties.

"The board is not satisfied with the level of balance of the national broadcaster during the months when there was reasonable expectation of wider coverage of different political views.

"The fact that analysis of balance is not a simple matter should not automatically justify a notable imbalance in various elements that make up a news bulletin," the BA said, upholding the PN's claim.

The BA reprimanded PBS and ordered it to do its best to get comments also from the Opposition, especially about issues of a politically controversial nature or which revolved around current policies.

If PBS persisted in such shortcomings, the BA would have no choice but to take "ulterior measures", it warned.

In its decision - which PBS will have to broadcast in a news bulletin - the BA acknowledged that government representatives would be interviewed more regularly considering they were responsible for the administration of the country.

However, it added, "PBS is obliged to ensure impartiality".

Super One 2 guilty of impartiality - PN

In a statement following the BA's decision, the PN said 'Super One 2' had, once again, been found guilty of imbalance.

"Because [Prime Minister] Robert Abela is weak, and has his back to the wall, he is using what is meant to be the national broadcaster to cover up his shortcomings (ħniżrijiet) and those of his friends."