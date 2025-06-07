A woman who returned to the classroom to learn English at the age of 25 has shared how it has helped her continue her studies to become a childcare assistant.

Maria* is one of 19 women who on Friday graduated from Fidem Foundation’s award-winning Skill Up education programme, a seven-month course designed for women to bridge gaps in their education.

The course offers free tuition to adult women in English literacy, preparing them for MQF Level 3 certification in English, equivalent to an O-level.

The course also covered emotional literacy and coping skills for life. Students benefited from free transport to and from the course venue as well as free child care on site.

“I was weak in English. I used to find it difficult to write and understand it,” Maria said.

“This course has helped me improve a lot. I used to get bad marks, but the teacher really helped me. I am a very shy person but the course helped me overcome my shyness to speak in front of others, even in English.”

Sabine Agius Cabourdin

She explained that as an adult learner, she now understands the link between education and future prospects.

“When I was at school I didn’t care much about my future. I was young and carefree. Now I am older, more mature, I have a child, and I want to focus more on my future.”

Since completing Skill Up she has started a childcare course with Jobsplus.

“Before, I couldn’t understand the course assignments because of the English. Now I can, and I’ve already passed my first test,” Maria said.

While studying at Skill Up, Maria brought her seven-year old daughter, who has ADHD, to classes with her.

“Fidem looked after my daughter during lessons so I could focus. They also helped provide therapy for her to improve as well.”

She encouraged other mothers to keep going.

“It’s not easy when you have children, but I would tell anyone: never give up or you won’t reach your goal. Thanks to Fidem, this was possible. This was a very positive experience for me. I hope to do the course again next year to keep improving.”

Speaking at the graduation ceremony at the Wignacourt Museum, Fidem Founder Sabine Agius Cabourdin said: “We wanted to make sure that nothing stood in their way preventing them from getting the education they really wanted and needed.”

She stressed that education is a fundamental right and a key to individual empowerment, economic development and wellbeing.

“Unfortunately, the reality is that even today in our country, many still do not have access to education, even though the infrastructure is there. Through Skill Up we wanted to eliminate all barriers to accessing that education,” Agius Cabourdin added.

Fidem noted that over the seven months, students showed consistent improvement, going from not being able to string a sentence in English to holding a full-blown conversation.

“The most beautiful thing for me was seeing the women with their eyes shining, telling us thank you for believing in us, for giving us this opportunity,” Agius Cabourdin told Times of Malta.

“Most of these women come from very traumatic backgrounds, and many are victims of domestic abuse. Through Skill Up they not only received an education but found a community, a family.”

The course ran between October and May with lessons held at the Dominican Priory in Rabat once a week. Students ranged in age from their early 20s to mid-50s and the majority were Maltese.

Skill Up was launched by Fidem in 2023 with the support of Atlas Insurance Community Involvement Fund. It was awarded the EPALE award for adult education. The third course for adult women begins in autumn.

*Name changed to protect her identity