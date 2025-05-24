A 36-year-old man facing charges of trafficking cannabis has been granted bail.

Vincenzo Tedesco, an Italian national living in Marsalforn, was arraigned on April 5 after the police raided his residence and found 13kg of cannabis in sachets ready for sale.

At the time of his arrest, the police said the cannabis seized had a street value of roughly €150,000. Officers also seized roughly €3,000 in cash.

Earlier this month, defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi filed a bail application arguing that his client has a fixed residence on Gozo and was gainfully employed.

He also argued that the only objection raised at the arraignment stage was that there were other third parties that the police had yet to question.

From the man’s arraignment to date, there were “big” developments and that fear cited by the prosecution no longer existed, the defence said.

Prosecutor Julian Scicluna argued that while the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty, one cannot ignore the fact that the police are still investigating third parties allegedly involved in this crime ring. There are also a number of witnesses that have yet to testify in these proceedings.

After the witnesses testified on Tedesco’s ties to Malta on May 20, and hearing the submissions on the request, the court granted him bail against a €5,000 deposit and a €15,000 personal guarantee.

He was ordered to sign the bail book daily and a curfew was also imposed, among other conditions.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech presided.

AG lawyer Julian Scicluna prosecuted, assisted by police inspector Jonathan Pace and Keith Xerri.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi assisted the accused.