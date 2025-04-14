A couple pleaded not guilty to criminal association after they were caught with around 30g of cannabis during routine traffic checks.

Prosecuting inspector Elisia Scicluna explained that on Saturday afternoon, the police were carrying out routine checks on Triq is-Salib in Marsa.

As the police approached the vehicle, they could smell a strong smell of cannabis. The suspects were informed that a search would be carried out.

25-year-old Carl Cassar, who was driving the vehicle, was searched first and the police found three cannabis buds and €1,200 in cash. During his statement to the police, the man explained that the man, who is a farmer, was going to buy the feed for his animals.

The police found 13 sachets of cannabis on 24-year-old Jeanesse Tabone, several buds and a sachet of white powder believed to be cocaine.

They were arrested on site.

The pair were interrogated on Sunday.

Replying to a question by defence lawyer Shaun Zammit, Scicluna said that in total they had some 30g of cannabis and 0.5g of cocaine. However, the exact amounts will be confirmed at a later stage.

The prosecuting inspector confirmed that they replied to all questions asked during their interrogation and also explained that the €1,200 in cash was going to be used to buy animal feed.

The Santa Venera farmer and Tabone, who is a cleaner from Cospicua, pleaded not guilty to aggravated cannabis possession. Tabone was separately accused of simple cocaine possession.

Bail was requested.

Prosecutor Nadia Ciappara did not object to bail, but said there should be some form of deposit to ensure some form of “control”.

“They both declared that they work, but this is undeclared,” Ciappara said.

Zammit insisted that the pair had a clean criminal record.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit each and a €1,000 personal guarantee each.

They were ordered to sign the bail book once a week. A curfew was also imposed.

A request for a freezing order was upheld.