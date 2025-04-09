A 44-year-old man, who has been in preventive custody since November 2024 over 146 kilogrammes of cocaine that were seized by the police at the Freeport that same month, has been granted bail.

Roderick Camilleri, from Birżebbuġa, is facing criminal charges together with Darren Dimech, 46, of Fgura. He is pleading not guilty to drug trafficking and importation.

The two men were arrested last year after the police found 146 kilogrammes of cocaine, with an estimated street value of €20 million, hidden in a container transporting sacks of unperforated buttons.

The prosecution has been objecting to Camilleri being granted bail, saying it feared the accused would tamper with the evidence since the police are still investigating others in connection with the case.

On Wednesday, the court presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo granted Camilleri bail after taking into consideration the stage at which the proceedings were in and the circumstances surrounding the case.

The court observed that the nature of the offence alone was not enough to deny bail.

The court said it had to strike a balance between the rights of the accused and the interests of the state to investigate offences in an effective manner, especially in cases which are serious and complex, like in this one.

“The court is of the opinion that the accused can no longer remain in preventive custody solely because the prosecution is still investigating the case.

"Even more so when the prosecution has a duty to expedite its investigation since it fears there might be tampering with the evidence,” the court said, before granting the man bail.

Camilleri was granted bail against a €35,000 deposit and a €55,000 personal guarantee.

He was asked to sign the bail book daily, and a curfew was imposed.

Earlier this week, the court granted bail to 31-year-old Kurt Scicluna, who was arraigned after Camilleri and Dimech.

Scicluna allegedly roped in Camilleri after they met at a bar in Bulebel, where the latter would regularly drop in for a snack.

Scicluna had allegedly proposed the deal in which Camilleri was to “extract something from the Freeport”.

AG lawyers Kevin Valletta and Maria Francesca Spiteri are prosecuting together with police inspectors Mark A Mercieca, John Leigh Howard and Francesco Mizzi.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi, Kris Busietta and Alessandro Farrugia assisted Camilleri.