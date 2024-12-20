A bakery has created Malta's biggest gingerbread man, weighing in at 350kg and a height of more than five metres - almost three times taller than the average human man.

Chefs at Camilleri Caterers created the festive favourite for Fgura Christmas Village, where it was presented last weekend.

They used 290kg of dough and 60kg of icing and hit the scrumptious national record measuring 5.26 metres in length and 4.65 metres in width.

The chefs spent a month preparing the gingerbread man, putting in 12 hour days to create the masterpiece and a further two hours to assemble it on site.

But their hard work didn't last long. After the record was presented, hungry Christmas market goers were given a slice of the giant gingerbread man.

The Christmas market was organised by the Fgura Local Council, to raise Christmas cheer and a sense of community.

Chefs at Camilleri Caterers worked tirelessly to plan and bake the large gingerbread man. Photo: Charles Bonello

According to Malta Records, it is not the only gingerbread-themed record this year. On Saturday, the biggest gingerbread village is to be presented by members at STMC, Carlo Diacono Middle and Secondary School in Żejtun.

Fgura has a history of breaking records. Back in March, the town lit 10,692 candles for Maundy Thursday.

According to the Guinness World Records website, the world’s largest gingerbread man was made by the staff of the IKEA Furuset in Oslo, Norway back in November 2009.

Members of Malta Records measuring the gingerbread man on Sunday. Photo: Charles Bonello

It is double the weight of the Fgura favourite, weighing in at 651kg.