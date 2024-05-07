The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are being described as the greenest in Olympic history. Besides the fact that these events are really global in scope, bringing people together in harmony and showcasing human excellence, the organisers plan to demonstrate that green measures can be integrated into such a grand event. They aim to make it clearly apparent that sustainability does not diminish the impact of such a multifaceted event; on the contrary, it may complement its goals and add value to it.

The Paris 2024 organisers have set an ambitious target: halving the games’ carbon footprint from previous editions. The goal of Paris 2024 is to demonstrate the existence of an alternative model by coordinating all relevant parties and focusing on all potential sources of emissions.

In the past, the Olympics have had a significant impact on the environment through their use of land, waste generation, carbon emissions, and water usage, among other things.

Deforestation, habitat destruction and community displacement were common outcomes of large-scale building projects in host cities to provide stadiums, accommodation facilities and infrastructure. The construction process was one of the leading causes of pollution and ecological degradation due to the massive quantities of waste generated and resources it consumed.

These Olympics will clearly show that people can join together to pursue a common objective and also lessen the negative impact on the environment.

Today’s society is driven by economic gain, and the Maltese society is no exception. It seems to have lost hope that progress, prosperity and environmental stewardship can be balanced and all three can coexist. This resignation is not only short-sighted but perilous.

The principles of sustainability and responsible environmental management must be woven into the fabric of economic progress. It is crucial to recognise that our collective future depends on finding a balance between profit and the well-being of the planet and those who live on it. It is about realising that our collective future and that of future generations hinges on integrating environmental considerations into every aspect of business and government policies.

I recently had the opportunity to observe two strikingly different approaches to urban development. Trident Park in Mrieħel is a shining example of careful planning, with a focus on preserving heritage, enhancing aesthetics, and creating green spaces that promote the well-being of those who work there and visitors.

On the other hand, during a walk at Salina, I couldn’t help but notice the ugly state of the landscape due to the presence of an unsightly caravan park. Here, unchecked exploitation has only benefited land-grabbers, neglecting the long-term well-being and dignity of the community and the area’s natural beauty. Political expediency has completely disregarded the welfare of the local community and the preservation of the area’s natural splendour.

These contrasting examples underscore the significance of responsible development practices that harmonise economic interests with environmental and societal well-being.

AI technologies provide a range of tools to address environmental concerns - Claudio Farrugia

Pope Paul VI in his encyclical Populorum Progressio emphasises that any development must uplift human dignity. In Laudato Si, Pope Francis expands on this, advocating for a holistic approach to development that integrates environmental stewardship. Both stress the interconnectedness of human well-being and ecological health, calling for sustainable progress that respects the dignity of every person and safeguards our planet.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) holds great potential for driving progress and promoting environmental stewardship, especially in the context of major events such as the Olympics. AI-powered solutions have the ability to maximise resource usage, reduce waste, and improve energy efficiency in construction and operations. AI technologies provide a range of tools to address environmental concerns, such as predictive analytics for sustainable planning and smart monitoring systems for energy and water usage at events.

In addition, advancements in AI technology within the transportation and logistics industry have the potential to optimise mobility, resulting in a decrease in carbon emissions linked to travel. The incorporation of AI into Olympic preparations showcases the potential of technological advancements in driving progress and promoting a more sustainable approach to hosting major international events.

Although AI has the potential to greatly benefit society, its unregulated use can also pose risks. The reckless or intentional use of AI has the potential to put lives at risk and worsen existing social disparities.

This subject is going to be the main theme of a seminar led by two highly respected experts in the industry, Prof. Alexei Dingli and Rev. Jean Gové. Together, they will delve into the important topic of AI’s impact on our society.

Through promoting open discussions and increasing awareness, we have the opportunity to collectively influence AI technologies to be in line with our shared values and contribute to the improvement of society.

The Malta Chapter of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice invites the public to attend the seminar entitled “AI dominance: A blessing or a curse” on Thursday May 9 at 6.30 pm at Dar il-Ħanin Samaritan, Santa Venera. For further information and registration, you are kindly requested to send an e-mail to cappfmalta@gmail.com. Claudio Farrugia is a member of Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Malta.