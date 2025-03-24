Updated 9.40am BCA stops works next door

Two balconies collapsed over the facade of a popular bar in Qawra early on Monday, fortunately injuring no one.

The incident happened at about 2am on Triq Imrejkba where a fourth-floor balcony in an apartment block collapsed, also bringing down the balcony below it. The railings of a third balcony were also destroyed.

The debris rained down on the awnings in front of Shaggy's Bar. The owner and an assistant were inside cleaning, with patrons having left about two hours previously.

"We were lucky the collapse did not happen on a Friday or a Saturday, when people leave the bar later. There would have been people there at the time," a shocked and exhausted Kevin Sciberras said.

He said he felt the earth shake and heard a loud noise as the balconies came down.

One of the collapsed balconies. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People who were living in the overlying apartments were evacuated.

The block where the incident happened was built in the 1980s.

Works halted next door

It is located next door to a construction site where 39 apartments and 33 garages are being developed. That project was recommended for refusal by a case officer but was subsequently approved by the Planning Authority in June 2023.

On Monday morning following the collapse, the Building and Construction Authority issued a stop works notice for the site - effectively barring any further works for now.

In a statement, the BCA said it issued the order while it probes the matter in greater detail. The construction site's architect - listed by the PA as Tancred Mifsud - has been asked to declare that ongoing works pose no risk to third parties.

It is the second time the site has been handed a stop works notice. Works were also halted in February 2024 due to "noticed infringements".

The PA website lists the project developer as Cliona Muscat while a site notice affixed to the project site states that the owner is Adrian Muscat acting on behalf of ACMUS Group.