Tourists have been left disappointed by the two-month closure of Balluta Bay due to E.coli contamination, according to the general manager of a five-star hotel overlooking the popular beach.

Alex Incorvaja, the general manager of the plush Malta Marriott Resort & Spa, said: “Naturally, this closure of the beach is having an impact, be it for tourists visiting Malta and staying within this surrounding area of St Julian’s or for residents that frequent and use this beautiful authentic bay over the summer period.”

He added: “Our guests at this time of the year enjoy the beach as part of their stay, so the closure has led to disappointment for some.”

The bay has been off-limits since May after two instances of E.coli contamination were detected. Although E.coli is usually blamed on untreated sewage, the Water Services Corporation has insisted the contamination is not from the sewage system.

The Marriott Hotel, which has just splashed out €40 million on an upgrade, is offering alternative activities, experiences, and other beach options.

“In the meantime, we are being kept updated by the Malta Tourism Authority about the situation, as our priority foremost is the health and safety of our guests. We continue to support the guidelines issued by the authorities and hope Balluta Bay is brought back to a safe and enjoyable condition as soon as possible,” Incorvaja said.

Adding to the problems, the bay was recently shrouded in murky green water, sparking fresh concerns.

Marine biologist Alan Deidun said this was a “red flag”. The discolouration, blamed on an algal bloom, is often caused by high temperatures resulting in low oxygen levels. Sea temperatures reached 31°C this week, very unusual for this time of the year.

Deidun also suggested sewage contamination could also accelerate the algae growth.

The Environment and Resources Authority said it is investigating the situation together with the Environmental Health Directorate.