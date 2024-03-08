Naxxar Lions were forced to settle for a point despite a dominant performance against Balzan.

Friday’s skirmish between Naxxar and Balzan presented these two Premier League mid-table teams with the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals.

Buoyed with their win against Hibernians, Naxxar ought to have been driven by the prospect of going five points above the danger zone if they beat Balzan, whereas a victory for the latter would have lifted Oliver Spiteri’s troops into seventh place.

Victory was the keyword, but a draw was perhaps a fair result in a tale of two halves with Naxxar completely dominating their opponents in the opening period with Balzan steadying the ship after the interval.

