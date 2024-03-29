Divers are upset and worried for their safety after a ban on all forms of fishing around shipwreck sites was overturned just weeks after it was first announced.

A notice to mariners issued on November 16 banned all boats from conservation areas, specifically mentioning that fishing with lines must be outside such areas.

But, two weeks later, on December 1, a new notice to mariners lifted the ban.

The updated notice says that vessels not used for diving support should remain clear of conservation areas, but the notice also allows hookline fishing in the area.

“Surface fishing, including trolling lines (rixa) and angling for pelagic fish, is permitted within the conservation areas, subject that a safe distance is maintained from the position of wrecks,” the updated notice says.

“What a safe distance means is anyone’s guess and the lack of specificity means enforcement is near impossible,” said diving enthusiast David Agius.

Trolling line fishing is a method where fishermen attach lines to a moving boat, luring fish to bite as the bait mimics the movement of prey in the water.

Angling for fish is the practice of catching fish using a fishing rod.

There are 15 conservation zones around wrecks in Malta. They are small in size with most being a few hundred square metres, Agius said.

Dozens of divers have written to the fishing ministry saying that any sort of fishing or boat navigation around conservation around wrecks is dangerous to scuba and free divers. More than 90 emails were sent to the fishing ministry over the U-turn.

“I saw near misses twice, where divers got snagged by fishing hooks. It was only good fortune that the divers managed to cut the lines in time,” one email said.

“Allowing boats in an area frequented by divers is a recipe for disaster. Do you not know what happens when a boat hits a swimmer/diver? I too love fishing and I’m a diver but I would never dream of driving my boat in an area where people are diving or swimming,” another said.

Others pointed out that this will impact tourism.

Tourists might decide to go somewhere else for diving because of the danger, one person said.

“A huge effort has been made to attract divers from all around the world to bring sustainable tourism to the islands; one major incident from this newly introduced risk will easily destroy all the investment and hard work that has gone into the industry apart from the pain and suffering that the individuals will suffer”.

Agius, who organised the email campaign, said the status quo is also bad for Malta’s fish populations.

Fish populations regenerate around wrecks and then move to other parts of the sea.

“If there is fishing in conservation areas, fish will not be able to revive as well,” he said.

The minister responsible for fishing, Anton Refalo was asked parliamentary questions by Nationalist MP Ivan Bartolo about the notice to mariners that overturned the fishing ban.

Refalo replied: “After considering all the facts, the conditions set in the notice to mariners are a balance for the concerned parties.”

Bartolo also asked if the conservation areas should expand, given their small size.

The minister said the coordinates set at conservation zones were decided to balance out the sustainability of the sites and wrecks, the livelihood of fishermen and the hobby of “enthusiasts of the sea”.