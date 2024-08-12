Bank of Valletta continues to invest in the professional growth of its employees, reinforcing its commitment to excellence in the financial industry. As part of this effort, BOV Asset Management sent four of its financial advisors to London for an exclusive two-day training programme at Insight Investment Management (Global) Limited and Fidelity International. This training initiative is part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to support its employees’ professional development and ensure that they remain at the forefront of modern industry trends. As the official representative of Fidelity in Malta, BOV values this partnership and the opportunity it provides for advanced training and insights.

The training began with an in-depth session at Insight Investment Management. The BOV employees had the opportunity to meet Ms Cathy Braganza, Senior Credit Analyst of the Vilhena High Yield Fund, a firm favourite among local investors. Valuable insights were shared on the Fund’s current bullish stance, highlighting attractive yield levels and low default rates. The focus on companies with robust growth potential and stable cash flows provided the team with fresh perspectives on high-yield investment strategies.

The BOV representatives engaged in a series of presentations at Fidelity International’s offices. Ms Cornelia Furse, Portfolio Manager, delivered an insightful presentation on the Fidelity Sustainable Global Equity Fund, emphasizing the importance of sustainable investments aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The session served to highlight the Fund’s commitment to making a positive environmental and social impact while achieving strong financial performance. Ms Libby NcNie, Fixed Income Investment Specialist, provided an overview of the Fidelity Euro Corporate Bond Fund, detailing the rigorous in-house research and strategic analysis used to identify optimal investment opportunities in a fund that emphasises favourable Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) characteristics.

“At BOV, we believe in nurturing our talent and providing opportunities for continuous learning and growth,” explained Mark Agius, Head BOV Asset Management who accompanied the BOV team of employees. “BOV Asset Management remains dedicated to empowering its employees through regular, high-quality training programmes both locally and internationally. This initiative, which has become a staple appointment in our diaries, not only enhances our employees’ skills but also reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial sector. By investing in its people, the Bank works towards fostering a culture of excellence that benefits its customers and the broader community.”