“Malta economic performance is standing out when compared to European counterparts and as the major financial institution in the country, we strongly believe in our critical role in continuing to shape and develop the economy and facilitate international business.” This was stated by Kenneth Farrugia, CEO at Bank of Valletta during ‘Malta – France – Aligning Business, Securing the Future’, an event organised by the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce addressed by H.E. Agnès Von Der Mühll, Ambassador of France to Malta and Joseph Bugeja, president of the Malta French Chamber.

“Bank of Valletta, as Malta’s largest bank is pleased to sustain its support to the Maltese French Chamber of Commerce aiming to facilitate and enhance trade between the two countries which is currently on a positive growth trajectory. This year is an important one for the Bank as we celebrate our 50th year of operation. Over this period, the bank has played a significant role in shaping our economy where we continue to support our personal customers as they go through the various stages of their lifecycle, as well as business customers in taking forward their projects both in Malta and outside of Malta.

"The bank also continues to play a leadership role in attracting and supporting foreign direct investment towards our shores working closely with the Malta Enterpise," said the BOV CEO. "Foreign Direct Investment is of the utmost importance as it significantly contributes to our economic growth and development this leading to social prosperity.”

The CEO added that: “Within the context of these developments, the Bank is also attributing significant importance to the role and importance of ESG in the process and introducing various incentives that are contributing to the greenification of our economy.”

Bank of Valletta has been partnering with the Maltese French Chamber for a number of years, and it is one of the most active chambers on our island.

“At BOV, we commit ourselves to provide timely support to all businesses to ensure that we help the economic actors to continue contributing to our economic growth,” continued Farrugia. “Our forward-looking strategy is centered around those areas where we can create and generate economic and commercial value with a strong focus around Environment, Social and Governance (ESG), which now has an overarching role across the Bank’s business and operational arenas.

“BOV’s commitment to improving our customers’ financial wellbeing and our active involvement in the community are all contributing to sustaining our reputation as the Bank of Choice in Malta.”