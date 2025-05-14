Bank of Valletta has extended its support to the Karl Vella Foundation’s ‘Because You Matter, Because We Care’ service, a vital initiative dedicated to providing psycho-therapeutic support to patients, their carers, and their families, who need specialised care beyond our shores.

The Karl Vella Foundation (KVF) has been a beacon of hope for many families, offering a nurturing environment where individuals can find solace, belonging, and understanding among peers who share similar experiences. The "Because You Matter, Because We Care" service is a testament to KVF's commitment to empowering individuals to navigate their emotions, build resilience, and regain a sense of stability.

Ernest Agius, Chief Operations Officer at Bank of Valletta met Claire Chircop, chairperson of the Karl Vella Foundation at their offices within the President’s Kitchen Garden.

"Bank of Valletta has believed in this project since its inception and we are honoured to continue supporting the work of the Karl Vella Foundation through the 'Because You Matter, Because We Care' service," said Mr Agius. "At BOV, we believe in the importance of mental health and the power of community support, especially in times where people are most vulnerable, and this aligns perfectly with the Bank’s commitment to fostering a healthier and more resilient society."

“BOV's support will enable the Foundation to continue to offer and enhance its services, ensuring that more families can benefit from the compassionate counselling and tailored educational programmes offered by KVF,” said Mrs Chircop. ‘Since its inception, over 427 patients have benefitted from this service, which figures includes over 60 children. The Foundation continued to invest in skills and expertise to ensure that we can make an even greater difference in the lives of people who make use of our services.”

This collaboration between Bank of Valletta and the Karl Vella Foundation underscores the two organisations’ dedication to making a positive impact in the community and supporting initiatives that promote mental health and well-being.