The Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028 is the latest savings solution, providing customers with the opportunity to grow their savings with a guaranteed return after a fixed three-year term.

Available for subscription until May 29, 2025 – or earlier if fully taken up – the Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028 offers a fixed return of 6.15% after three years, equivalent to an annualised return of 2.01%. Customers who hold the investment until maturity are guaranteed the return of their full initial contribution, together with the fixed return, secured by Mapfre Inversion SV, SA.

The Plan, manufactured by Mapfre MSV Life and distributed by Bank of Valletta, is designed for individuals seeking a low-risk investment option that provides certainty, capital protection, and a defined return at maturity.

Commenting on the launch, Alex Bezzina, Head Insurance Services & Pensions at Bank of Valletta, said, "In a world where economic conditions can change rapidly, our customers increasingly seek security for their hard-earned savings. The Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028 provides a simple yet highly effective solution – offering both a guaranteed return and peace of mind. At Bank of Valletta, we remain committed to delivering products that help customers plan their future with greater confidence."

Simon Azzopardi, Chief Personal and Wealth Officer at Bank of Valletta, added, "At BOV, we place our customers’ financial well-being at the heart of everything we do. We understand that many savers are looking for opportunities that offer stability and transparency. With the Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028, we are providing a strong, reliable option for those who want a guaranteed outcome without the complexities often associated with investment products. This launch continues to strengthen our position as a trusted partner for all our customers’ banking and investment needs."

The Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028 is denominated in euro and provides an accessible investment opportunity for a wide range of customers. The offer is open for a limited time only, and subscriptions may close earlier if the maximum volume is reached. Therefore early subscription is recommended.

By offering a guaranteed outcome backed by reputable and regulated financial institutions, Bank of Valletta continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting customers in achieving their financial goals while ensuring maximum security.

Customers who wish to learn more about the Guaranteed Investment Plan 2028 are encouraged to visit any BOV branch, speak to their Relationship Manager, or visit the Bank’s website for further information.