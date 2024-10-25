On Wednesday, October 16, Bank of Valletta joined the global community in celebrating Global Ethics Day 2024, reinforcing its dedication to ethical leadership and integrity within the financial sector. This year's theme, ‘Ethics Empowered,’ echoes the bank’s continuous efforts to uphold the highest standards of ethical behaviour in an increasingly interconnected and complex world.

Throughout 2024, BOV has spearheaded various initiatives aimed at deepening the awareness of ethical principles among its employees. One of its key programs that ran over the weeks preceding the Global Ethics Day, The Power of Your Voice, cultivated a speak-up culture across the organisation. By encouraging employees to confidently express their concerns and opinions, the campaign empowered individuals across the bank, to take responsibility and act with integrity, reinforcing the Bank's commitment to transparency and ethical practices.

Employees were also encouraged to nominate colleagues who inspire them to use their voices for positive change, with top nominees being recognised on Global Ethics Day. This campaign highlighted how leading by example fosters a positive ethical work culture, where one act of integrity leads to another, creating a ripple effect of improvement.

“Global Ethics Day is an opportunity for us to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to integrity and transparency,” said Kenneth Farrugia, CEO of Bank of Valletta. “At Bank of Valletta, we believe that ethical leadership is essential not just in moments of challenge but as a guiding principle in everything we do. Our initiatives this year have focused on empowering our people to act with integrity, fostering a culture where every voice matters and every action aligns with our core values.”

As part of its dedication to maintaining ethical standards, BOV has engaged in a series of training and awareness programs, notably through Zero Tolerance training sessions targeted at line management. These sessions ensured that leaders within the organisation exemplify ethical behaviour, setting the standard and leading by example. Additionally, the Bank’s Ethics Team has been actively involved in embedding ethical practices throughout the organisation, promoting a culture of accountability and integrity.

"Ethics is at the core of our business, and through initiatives like The Power of Your Voice, we have encouraged a culture where employees feel comfortable and safe to speak up and address concerns," said Anatoli Grech, Group Chief Compliance Officer at Bank of Valletta. “From training sessions for line managers to ongoing awareness efforts by our Ethics Team, we have worked tirelessly to embed ethical practices into every aspect of our operations. Our commitment is clear: to lead by example and set a standard of excellence for our industry."

As a participant in the Carnegie Council’s Global Ethics Day project, BOV continues to support initiatives that emphasise the importance of ethical conduct. By aligning with the theme of ‘Ethics Empowered,’ the bank not only reaffirms its commitment but also contributes to a global conversation on ethics, integrity, and responsible behaviour.