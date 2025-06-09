“The role and magnitude of the Maritime Industry in Malta is not appreciated enough and the National Maritime strategy currently in the works will help align the goals of all stakeholders and unlock its full potential.” This message was delivered by Kenneth Farrugia, Chief Executive Officer at Bank of Valletta during the Consultation on the National Maritime Transport Strategy conference organised by the Malta Maritime Forum.

Malta’s Maritime and Financial Services sectors have experienced remarkable transformation over the past decades. The maritime industry, once rooted in defence shipbuilding, has evolved into a thriving ecosystem supported by professional services, financial institutions, and a robust regulatory framework. Today, it contributes a growing double-digit share to the national GDP and holds vast potential for further expansion. Similarly, the financial services sector has advanced beyond traditional banking to offer cutting-edge digital solutions, positioning Malta as a leading hub for innovation and financial excellence.

“As Malta’s largest Bank of systemic importance to the economy, the Bank is playing a key transformative role in the Maritime industry by embedding a culture of ESG principles into its financial offerings. This strategic focus is helping to greenify the industry and support sustainable maritime operations,” continued BOV’s CEO.

Recognising the limited availability of shipping finance in Malta, Farrugia revealed that the Bank is currently exploring the potential of syndicated financing within the maritime space. This initiative is being pursued in the wake of the recent modernisation of Malta’s maritime legal framework – paving the way for more flexible and investor-friendly financing structures.

“As an active supporter of the Malta Maritime Forum, Bank of Valletta continues to promote dialogue and collaboration among all the different stakeholders of this most important industry and we emphasise the importance of unity in driving sector-wide progress,” concluded Farrugia.