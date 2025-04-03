Bank of Valletta has launched BOV SmartPay, a new brand identity that brings together its merchant payment solutions under one unified name. While merchant services have been a core offering at the Bank for decades, the introduction of BOV SMARTPAY marks a renewed focus on supporting businesses with cutting-edge, flexible, and secure payment solutions tailored to today’s evolving market.

BOV SmartPay streamlines the Bank’s merchant services into three key solutions. The ePOS system provides businesses with secure and reliable in-store card payment terminals, ensuring efficient and seamless transactions. The e-commerce gateway enables businesses to accept digital payments online, supporting the growing demand for online shopping. The BOV MobilePOS solution, launched last year, offers a portable and flexible payment system, allowing businesses to process transactions anywhere using their mobile phone.

Chris Degabriele, Head of eBanking at Bank of Valletta, described BOV SmartPay as a transformation in how the Bank supports businesses in the payments space. “Businesses today don’t just need payment terminals—they need seamless, integrated solutions that work across multiple channels. BOV SmartPay is a clear commitment to simplifying and strengthening our merchant services, ensuring businesses of all sizes have access to efficient, secure, and future-ready payment solutions.”

As part of this renewed focus, the Bank has introduced a dedicated BOV SmartPay page on BOV.com, where businesses can easily find detailed information on the different merchant services. This page also provides online forms to apply for new applications and ancillary services. A dedicated merchant support team is now in place to provide faster response times and tailored assistance, further improving customer service.

Roderick Armeni, Lead – Business Generation & Sales at eBanking, highlighted the advantages for businesses. “Payment trends are evolving, and customers now expect smooth, cashless transactions. With BOV SmartPay, businesses can offer a seamless experience across multiple payment channels, whether in-store, online, or on the go. This is about giving our merchants the right tools to grow and thrive in a digital-first economy.”

The launch of BOV SmartPay demonstrates Bank of Valletta’s commitment to doubling down on its support for businesses by offering a more streamlined, customer-focused, and technologically advanced payment ecosystem.