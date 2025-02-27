In a city famed for graffiti and murals, rival exhibitions in Belgrade showcasing the impact of British street artist Banksy have led to a colourful debate over the commercialisation of street art.

Banksy – whose identity is publicly unknown and the subject of feverish speculation – has crossed the globe for decades painting clandestine murals in public spaces, including in the occupied West Bank, London and Los Angeles.

The artist almost never provides official endorsement for exhibits showcasing his works.

But in Belgrade there are two galleries showcasing his work.

At one show – simply entitled Banksy – the collection mainly features prints and posters, including album covers for various musicians, collaborations with Greenpeace, and an alternative opening sequence for the popular series The Simpsons, which the artist adapted.

A man visits a gallery where an alternative and free exhibition showcases the work of the British artist.

There, visitors have flooded social media with pictures taken next to the model of a bomb made famous in several Banksy murals.

The show, with entrance tickets costing up to 1,300 dinars ($11.6) has been organised by Slovenia’s Deva Puri Gallery. Curator David Rjazancev, who spent a decade working on the project, which provides visitors with a multimedia tour focusing on Banky’s works.

Rjazancev said the exhibition has relied on borrowed artworks from galleries, museums, and private collections after verifying their authenticity.

The show has faced some criticism and led to the creation of a rival free exhibition.

Nemanja Janjic, the curator of the rival showcase entitled Fake Banksy, Real Message, said he was struck by the charging of entrance fees without the artist’s consent, which flew in the face of Banksy’s anti-establishment message.

“His art is, above all, a critique of consumerism, elitism, and profit, with a clear message that art should be accessible to everyone,” Janjic said.

Picture taken on January 24, in Belgrade, shows an alternative version of Banksy's famous girl reaching for a heart-shaped, red balloon mural to include a bloody handprint – the symbol of the anti-corruption movement.

At Janjic’s show, visitors are able to destroy art prints using a paper shredder in an homage to recreating Love Is in the Bin – Banksy’s 2018 art intervention at Sotheby’s London, where his painting self-destructed immediately after being sold.

“His works are not meant for mass consumption... he is not a capitalist, nor is he commercial,” a Belgrade resident who introduced herself as Vanja told AFP after leaving the Fake Banksy exhibit.

Belgrade has long been famous for its streets’ art with the city’s walls home to portraits of war lords, rock stars and poets along with nationalist odes to Russia and claims on neighbouring Kosovo.

During recent student-led protests, demonstrators have also re-imagined Banksy’s famous girl reaching for a heart-shaped, red balloon mural to include a bloody handprint – the symbol of the anti-corruption movement.