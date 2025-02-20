Sports Minister Clifton Grima has criticised the head of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport (AIMS) over a contract indicating he hired a footballer banned for life over match-fixing.

“This incident, and the fact that we have reached this point, does not shed the authority in a good light,” Grima said, adding: “But definitely, the person in question will not be working or providing a service to the authority”.

Footage: Chris Sant Fournier

On Monday Times of Malta reported that AIMS CEO Jean Claude Micallef denied hiring former footballer Jermain Brincat despite a contract with both their signatures indicating otherwise.

Brincat was found guilty of attempting to bribe a player in 2013.

The contract of service dated January 14, suggests the sports integrity authority hired the banned footballer to provide services related to video editing.

Reacting to the Times of Malta report, Sports Minister Grima said AIMS could never have any relationship with someone “stained with an illicit act in sports”.

“I followed the story with interest, and definitely, this person cannot have any relationship, direct or indirect, with AIMS.”

He added: “On the issue of the contract – whatever there was – it definitely cannot come into effect,” Grima said.

The sports minister clarified that Brincat was not an employee of the authority.

Micallef had denied hiring the footballer when Times of Malta initially reported on the story. Brincat said he had interviewed for the job but had heard nothing afterwards.

AIMS was set up to promote a culture of honesty and ethical behaviour in Maltese sports and has the power to investigate allegations of misconduct.

Micallef took over as chief executive in December after Luciano Busuttil left the authority following a tense relationship with the board.

Micallef is earning a basic yearly salary of €50,000 with a €1,000 annual increase. He also has a €6,000 expense allowance, a €1,800 communication allowance, and the use of a car or a €4,658 transport allowance. Grima was speaking to Times of Malta following the opening ceremony of the Malta School Games.