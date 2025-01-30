Riders of electronic scooters will be required to wear helmets in Barcelona under a new law which comes into effect on Saturday in Spain’s second-largest city.

E-scooter usage has surged in Spain in recent years but the boom has been accompanied by a rise in accidents and complaints from drivers and pedestrians about riders flouting safety and parking rules which have led to restrictions on their use.

Riders of e-scooters who do not wear a helmet will be fined €100.

To protect pedestrians, e-scooters will no longer be allowed on pavements. Failure to comply could result in fines of up to €500.

Bicycles are also banned from sidewalks, except for cyclists accompanied by minors.

The use of e-scooters for those under the age of 16 was already banned by Barcelona, which imposed a 25-kilometre per hour speed limit on them.

