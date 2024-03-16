Barcelona make the trip to Atletico Madrid on Sunday attempting to keep their slim La Liga title hopes alive in a meeting of two Champions League quarter-finalists.

Five-time European champions Barca returned to the last eight of the competition on Tuesday for the first time since 2020 with a 4-2 aggregate win over Napoli, extending their unbeaten run to nine games since Xavi Hernandez’s announcement that he would be stepping down as coach at the end of the season.

They were joined in the quarter-finals a day later by Atletico, who defeated last season’s runners-up Inter Milan on penalties after coming back from two goals down in the tie on a memorable night in front of a record 69,196 crowd at the Estadio Metropolitano.

