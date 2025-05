Basel will be in the international spotlight for a week of festivities surrounding the Eurovision Song Contest but the Swiss city has been at the heart of European culture for centuries.

With a population of 180,000, Switzerland’s third-biggest city after Zurich and Geneva straddles the River Rhine and sits right on the northern border with both France and Germany. Basel’s location played a major role in its growth and continental importance through the ages.

