Medical equipment maker Baxter has announced a €60 million expansion project which will create 180 jobs.

The announcement was made during a visit by Prime Minister Robert Abela at its facility in Marsa Industrial Estate on Thursday.

Abela said the government will be assisting the company with financing through Malta Enterprise and INDIS Malta. The expansion will raise productive capacity by 20 per cent.

Abela stressed that this expansion, the third by Baxter, is testimony to how resilient the country's economy is and evidence that it can withstand international shocks while facilitating growth.

He added that this was another investment that was creating quality careers in Malta, including for those studying at the University and MCAST and who will benefit from these opportunities.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the investment was just one of a series of large investments that were announced in recent weeks.

"Every week we are announcing large investments in the private sector, with many of them being foreign direct investments, bringing us one step closer to this year’s economic goal – having the largest increase of foreign direct investment. This investment in new economic niches as well as others in different sectors are proof of a dynamic economy that is bearing the desired fruit," he said.

Baxter Malta's Manufacturing Director Christelle D'Amato said that this investment would enable the company to strengthen the supply of medical devices around the world.