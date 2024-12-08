Sunday, December 1, marked a significant milestone for Bay Street Shopping Complex as it celebrated 24 years since opening its doors in November 2000.

A cornerstone of the local retail and entertainment scene, Bay Street has continuously evolved to meet the needs of its visitors, offering a blend of retail, dining and leisure experiences that are both innovative and familiar. For over two decades, it has also been a place where memories are made, from first family outings to celebratory shopping trips.

This year’s anniversary celebrations were a testament to that enduring connection. The complex buzzed with energy as families enjoyed roaming mascots, face painting and engaging games with great prizes from Bay Street shops.

There was live music by Firelight, Xarulu and Talitha and puppet, dance-along and magic shows for children.

Visitors could also take advantage of Black Friday offers.

As the complex gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the team is already planning various events to honour a quarter of “a century of service and connection”.

“Our 24th anniversary is not just a celebration of our past but a commitment to our future,” David Spiteri, CEO of Bay Street Shopping Complex, said.

“For nearly 25 years, families in Malta have trusted us to provide a safe, welcoming and enjoyable space to shop, dine and spend quality time together. We are grateful for their loyalty and are working harder than ever to make next year’s milestone celebration one to remember.”