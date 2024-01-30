Bayern Munich were forced to deny on Monday that their coach Thomas Tuchel had talked about the Barcelona coaching job that Xavi Hernandez is vacating at the end of the season.

Xavi’s announcement on Sunday that he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season has sparked a flurry of speculation about his possible successor.

At a Bayern fan club event later on Sunday, former Chelsea manager Tuchel said working “abroad will appeal to me again” at some point in his career.

Tuchel then talked in general about the Spanish La Liga and, according to some reports, he also spoke about the possibility of working at Barcelona.

