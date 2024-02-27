New Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl said Tuesday that his previous attempt to sign Xabi Alonso for Borussia Moenchengladbach does not necessarily mean the German champions will target the Spaniard.

Bayern on Monday named Eberl as managing director of sport until 2027.

The 50-year-old held similar roles at Borussia Moenchengladbach and RB Leipzig, where he was known for spotting exciting young players.

But Eberl’s first task is to find Bayern a new coach, with Thomas Tuchel set to leave in the summer.

“We have to put the puzzle together, with players and a new coach,” Eberl told reporters.

