Bayern Munich on Monday announced the signing of Max Eberl as managing director of sport until June 2027, the club’s first step in replacing outgoing manager Thomas Tuchel.

Eberl “brings not only decades’ long experience in football management, he has also started playing football at FC Bayern and became a professional here. We are convinced that he will successfully shape and mold the future of the club,” Bayern said.

“The task of sport managing director is a big challenge that I will undertake with a lot of respect and humility,” said Eberl, who will take on his post from March 1.

Eberl’s appointment had been an open secret for months.

Eberl will work alongside current Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund, who arrived from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2023.

